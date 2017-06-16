Women who make a difference to young people in Peterborough honoured by Queen

Three women who have made a huge difference to the lives of young people in Peterborough have been honoured in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Tasha Dalton who is a young people’s tutor at City College Peterborough has been awarded the BEM (British Empire Medal) for her services to further education.

Principal of City College Peterborough, Pat Carrington, receives an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) for services to further education and the communities of Peterborough.

Janet Dullaghan, head of commissioning for child health and wellbeing at the city council, has been recognised with an MBE for services to children during roles for both the council and NHS.

As a tutor of young people at City College Peterborough, Tasha Dalton has always been a passionate believer in giving disabled people a voice and focusing on what they can do by turning self-doubt into self-belief. Tasha has designed an acclaimed training programme called Access Champions which has now been accredited as a national qualification. The programme supports young people with disabilities to undertake access audits and as such builds their confidence with meaningful skills and work experience opportunities. Tasha also volunteers for Cruse Bereavement Care and Sue Ryder to support people who are bereaved, and the Charlie Chimp club which works with children who have lost a loved one.

Pat Carrington, City College Principal and the council’s Assistant Director for Skills and Employment, has been credited with cultivating a strong entrepreneurial spirit in her six years at the college. Skill success rates have improved to above the national average and Pat has raised the profile of the college both regionally and nationally. Pat set up the City Skills Board, has provided national leadership training for education heads and is a director and Chair of Holex, the lead body for adult community education and learning. She is a true advocate and believer in adult education and second chance, second choice education.

Janet Dullaghan is the council’s head of commissioning for child health and wellbeing and is part of the joint commissioning unit that comprises Peterborough City Council, Cambridgeshire County Council and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group. Janet is recognised as an expert in transformation and organisational change and over the past 20 years has led several large projects to transform services for children and families both in the local area and beyond. For two decades Janet has also been a link carer for children with disabilities, providing support at home for parents so that they can have short breaks from caring for their children who have a range of needs from autism and cerebral palsy, to complex health issues and challenging behaviour.

Commenting on the honours, Leader of the council Councillor John Holdich said: “I am absolutely delighted to hear the news that Tasha, Pat and Janet have all been recognised in this year’s Queen’s birthday honours.

“All three have dedicated not only their working lives, but also much of their own time, to supporting local children, young people and adults to have the best services, support and opportunities. It is very rewarding to see their work recognised in this way and I am very proud of them.”