Woman hospitalised after six hour incident in Cathedral Square

A woman in her 50s has been hospitalised after an incident in Cathedral Square in Peterborough this morning.
Police were called at 2am this morning, Thursday June 1 by the East of England Ambulance Service to reports of concern for a woman’s safety in Cathedral Square.
Officers attended the scene and the woman, who is believed to be in her 50s and was sitting in Cathedral Square, was taken to hospital as a precaution at around 8am this morning.
Police confirmed that officers and ambulance crews were concerned for the woman’s mental health and spent a prolonged period talking to her and ascertaining details as to her health.
Further details are not available at this time.
