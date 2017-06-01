Woman hospitalised after six hour incident in Cathedral Square

A woman in her 50s has been hospitalised after an incident in Cathedral Square in Peterborough this morning.

Police were called at 2am this morning, Thursday June 1 by the East of England Ambulance Service to reports of concern for a woman’s safety in Cathedral Square.

Officers attended the scene and the woman, who is believed to be in her 50s and was sitting in Cathedral Square, was taken to hospital as a precaution at around 8am this morning.

Police confirmed that officers and ambulance crews were concerned for the woman’s mental health and spent a prolonged period talking to her and ascertaining details as to her health.

Further details are not available at this time.