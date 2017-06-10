Volunteer to help ambulance charity

St John’s Ambulance Service will run a recruitment drive in Peterborough this weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 10 between 10am and 4pm on Bridge Street, in front of the Town Hall.

The charity is hoping to hear from local people interested in volunteering, with opportunities available for adult first aiders, Cadets (aged 10 to 17) and Badgers (aged seven to 10).

Visitors to the event can also learn some basic first aid techniques and there will plenty of chances to talk to existing volunteers about their work with the charity.

Lee Taylor, District Manager with responsibility for volunteer units in Cambridgeshire, said: “Learning first aid and how to save a life is incredibly fulfilling and we hope that local people and youngsters will take the opportunity to enrol with us and begin their volunteering journeys.”

No prior first aid experience is required for potential volunteers. For more information about St John Ambulance or about first aid training, go to www.sja.org.uk or call 08700 10 49 50.