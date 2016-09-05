VIDEO UPDATE: Huge fire breaks out on industrial estate - over 30 firefighters tackling blaze

More than 30 firefighters tackled a large fire at a business in St Ives in Cambridgeshire this afternoon, Monday September 5.

The fire is understood to have broken out at the DHL premises on the Caxton Road Industrial Estate.

Fire crews tackled the blaze in a two storey industrial unit and warned the public to avoid the area.

Staff were immediately evacuated. The Magpas medical team alsoa ttended the scene.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 3pm to Caxton Road, St Ives with reports of a fire. Looks like the nearby BP garage has closed as a precaution and the road was being closed from the BP garage to the mini roundabout at Somersham.”

The road is shut at the B1040/A1123 junction and Burrel Road/Marley Road junction.

Fire crews tackling the Caxton Road blaze

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said: “Residents near Caxton Road are being urged to keep their doors and windows closed while we tackle fire in the area.”

The fire is now out although crews remain in scene to dampen down the ashes.

Residents have been told they can now once again open their doors and windows.

The scene of the fire in Caxton Road - Photo: Lucy Rickerby