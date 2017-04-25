VIDEO: Taxi company officially starts drive to recruit 250 staff for Peterborough contact centre

A leading car service company has officially announced it is to create 250 jobs at a new customer service centre in Peterborough.

Addison Lee has embarked on a major recruitment drive to find the “ambitious” people it needs to staff its centre that will occupy one floor at Access House, in Cygnet Park, Hampton.

Addison Lee's chief operating officer Catherine Faires with Peterborough City Council leader Cllr John Holdich and Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson.

It is understood that Peterborough was on a shortlist of four major cities before being selected for the centre.

It is the company’s first significant UK operational investment in a site outside London. Training and induction days for new staff will be held in May and the centre will be operational in early June.

The company will create a range of customer and digital service roles. It will not be operating taxis in Peterborough.

Addison Lee’s chief operating officer Catherine Faires told guests at a gathering at its new offices that the company was excited and delighted to be creating its new centre in Peterborough.

She said: “Our expansion plans and international growth mean we need to move our customer services.

“Peterborough, with its vibrant, ambitious, workforce is an ideal location.”

Shailesh Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, which includes Hampton, said: “It is excellent news that Addison Lee is relocating its customer service centre to Peterborough.

“The large number of jobs that will be created by this move is a huge boost for the local economy and shows again that Peterborough remains one of the UK’s most attractive cities for new and expanding businesses.”

Steve Bowyer, chief executive of Opportunity Peterborough, said: “This is testament to the city’s competitive business offer with its diverse and skilled workforce, affordable costs and fantastic location.”

Addison Lee has 80 per cent plus of the FTSE100 as clients and fulfils 10 million journeys in London a year.

Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson said: “Addison Lee is a highly reputable company not just in the UK but across the world. It is fantastic they have seen the huge potential of Peterborough.”

