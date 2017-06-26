UPDATE: White powder deemed ‘non-hazardous’ after Peterborough passport office is evacuated

A “suspicious package” containing a small amount of white powder led to the complete evacuation of Peterborough passport office this morning.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene in Northminister Road at 10.26am after a suspicious package was delivered.

Staff and visitors were evacuated and a cordon put in place.

People were allowed back into the building after the all-clear was given at around 11.08am.

Police confirmed the package had been removed from the premises after they confirmed that the white powder inside did not pose a risk.

It is the third time the passport office has been evacuated in the past month and a half.

The previous two incidents turned out to be false alarms.

A similar evacuation was triggered in May. The white powder covering a letter turned out to be sugar.