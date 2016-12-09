UPDATE: Two pedestrians injured after two separate crashes on Bourges Boulevard and Town Bridge in Peterborough

Ambulances are currently attending emergency incidents on Bourges Boulevard and Town Bridge in Peterborough.

Paramedics were treating people at both locations at lunchtime today (Friday, December 9).

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said one patient, a man in his 60s, was being treated for head injuries at the Bridge Street crossing of Bourges Boulevard.

Paramedics were called at 1.06pm today to London Road A15 on the road leading to Bridge Street, Peterborough, to a report of a woman being hit by a car.

A rapid response vehicle and ambulance crew attended to a woman who had a head injury. She was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

Her condition is not believed to be life-threatening or serious.

An ambulance on Town Bridge

At 1.20pm we were called to Bridge Street, Peterborough, to a report of a man being hit by a vehicle.

A rapid response vehicle, ambulance officer and ambulance crew attended to a man with a head injury.

They are still on scene.

The road is blocked at the Queensgate roundabout and traffic on Bourges Boulevard and the A15/London Road is at a standstill.

More as we have it.