UPDATE: Tributes paid to 8 year-old schoolgirl confirmed dead in ‘terror attack’ at Manchester Arena

An 8 year-old schoolgirl has been killed in the ‘terrorist attack’ at Manchester Arena, her school has confirmed.

Chris Upton, Headteacher at Tarleton Community Primary School in Preston, said: “News of Saffie’s death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends. The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking.

“Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.

“Our focus is now on helping pupils and staff cope with this shocking news and we have called in specialist support from Lancashire County Council to help us do that. We are a tight-knit school and wider community and will give each other the support that we need at this difficult time.”

Saffie Rose Roussos was at the concert with her mother Lisa Roussos and Saffie’s sister, Ashlee Bromwich, aged in her 20s, from Leyland, Lancashire, who are both now in separate hospitals being treated for injuries, friends have said.

The news comes after a desperate appeal was made to trace the whereabouts of Saffie.

Friends of the family shared an appeal on Facebook in a desperate bid to trace her.