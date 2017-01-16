UPDATE: Three hurt as bin lorry overturns on A1 slip road at Sawtry.

The southbound off slip road of the A1(M) at Sawtry has been closed following a serious collision involving a lorry.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said the incident, which only involved the Huntingdonshire District Council bin lorry, happened at about 11am.

Three people have been hurt, and the police spokesman said it was thought one person had suffered serious injuries.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 10.51am to a lorry on the B1043.

“We sent the Magpas Air Ambulance, an ambulance officer and two ambulance crews.

“Three patients were treated in total. The most seriously injured, a man in his 50s, was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in a serious condition.

“The other two patients suffered what are thought to be minor injuries. One was taken to Peterborough City Hospital, while the other was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital, both by land ambulance.”

The A1(M) remains open, but motorists are being advised of delays in the area.