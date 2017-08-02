UPDATE: Police name man who died in Whittlesey collision

Police have identified a man who died in a collision in Ramsey Road, Whittlesey, yesterday morning.

Mark Collin (51) of Stonald Avenue, Whittlesey, died at the scene when his vehicle, a green Nissan Primera, was involved in a collision with a black Audi S3.

The scene of the crash

The driver of the Audi, a man, was arrested, but police believe there were two other people in the car who fled the scene of the crash and remain on the run today (Wednesday, August 2).

Police have also now confirmed that the Audi was stolen from neighbouring Northamptonshire.

Emergency services were called to Ramsey Road at about 4.20am yesterday with reports of a head-on two vehicle collision.

Firefighters cut one of the drivers, a man, free from his vehicle, a Nissan Primera, but he suffered fatal injuries and sadly died at the scene.

The B1040 between Whittlesey and Pondersbridge was closed for much of the day as investigation work continued, reopening at 6.30pm.

The driver of the Audi remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station this morning.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 56 of August 1, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.