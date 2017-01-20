UPDATE: One killed in Eye bungalow gas explosion

One person has been killed in a gas explosion at a bungalow in Eye.

Emergency services were called to Back Lane in Eye at 8.27pm on Thursday January 20.

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Thorney, Huntingdon and a crew from Crowland were called to the blaze.

A fire investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire but it is not believed to be suspicious.

Police are waiting for a structural engineer to attend the scene to make the building safe before officers can access the building and recover the body.

National Grid were called to the scene last night and isolated the gas supply. They confirmed there was no fault with their network.

Picture by Terry Harris. THA

