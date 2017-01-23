UPDATE: Investigations continue into explosion that killed man at Eye bungalow

Investigations into the cause of an explosion at a bungalow in Eye which killed a man continue today.

Fire officers attended the scene during the weekend to continue working with partner agencies and a structural engineer.

The building is now safe to enter so investigation will continue today, Monday January 23.

Police and the health and safety executive are also at the scene in Back Lane.

Emergency services were called to the bungalow at 8.27pm on Thursday January 20.

Fire crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground, Thorney, Huntingdon and a crew from Crowland attended.

Sadly one man was confirmed to have died at the scene.

National Grid were called to the scene last night and isolated the gas supply. They confirmed there was no fault with their network.

Although it is believed to have been a gas explosion a full investigation is underway.

A formal identification of the victim is yet to take place.