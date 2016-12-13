UPDATE: Controlled explosion in Peterborough city centre after bomb scare

A controlled explosion has taken place in Peterborough City Centre this morning, Tuesday December 13, after a suspicious package was found.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad carried out a controlled explosion of the package at around 11.30am.

Police were called today at 9.16am by a member of the public to reports of a suspicious package in a bin on Northminster.

A 100m cordon was put in place with road closures and the area was evacuated.

It is believed that the item was a non-suspicious small electrical device.

The cordon has now been lifted.

Peterborough City Council’s Bayard Place offices are expected to reopen at 1.30pm.

