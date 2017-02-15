Two taken to Peterborough City Hospital after lorry collides with pedestrians

Two people were taken to Peterborough City Hospital after a lorry collided with pedestrians in The Causeway, Thorney.

The emergency services were called to The Causeway after 9pm last night.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent an ambulance officer, an ambulance crew and a Magpas rapid response vehicle.

A man believed to be in either his 40s or 50s was treated at the scene. He was conscious and breathing then taken to hospital with a suspected fractured arm.

Another patient was also taken to hospital with chest and abdomen pain, but the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.