Two marathons in eight days for charity focused chief inspector

A Cambridgeshire chief inspector is preparing to run two marathons in eight days to raise funds for charity.

Ch Insp James Sutherland, 38, has flown out to America to take part in the St George Marathon on October 1.

The 26.2 mile run will begin in the Pine Valley Mountains before descending nearly 2,600ft through southwest Utah to Worthern Park.

Then just eight days later he will run the ‘Run Crazy Horse’ marathon on October 9. The route will take him from the world’s largest mountain carving, the Crazy Horse Memorial, and finish in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Ch Insp Sutherland hopes his efforts will raise not just money but also awareness of his chosen charity, the Road Victims Trust (RVT).

He said: “It’s a small local charity which supports the partners, family and friends of people killed on the roads in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

“Both personally and professionally I’ve seen the devastation that fatal road accidents cause and the work this charity does to support those affected is humane and wonderful and lasts for as long as people need it.”

Ch Insp Sutherland has been making the most of the recent hot British weather to mimic the weather conditions in Utah. He’s also been taking the opportunity to run around many of the villages in Cambridgeshire to get to know his beat even better.

Chief Executive of the RVT, Mark Turner, said: “Our counsellors enjoy an excellent working relationship with police officers and staff across Cambridgeshire. This is a lovely gesture by James that will make a very real difference to local people who have been devastated by a road death.”

To sponsor Ch Insp Sutherland, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/James-Sutherland77