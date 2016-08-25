Tributes to Italian earthquake victims at Peterborough Town Hall

A book of condolence has been opened and the flag is flying at half mast at Peterborough Town Hall following a devastating earthquake which killed more than 240 people in Italy.

The 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck in Amatrice, Accumoli and Pescara del Tronto in central Italy on Wednesday morning. After shocks have been felt 65 miles away in Rome. So far 241 people have been confirmed dead, with hundreds more injured and left homeless.

Peterborough City Council opened the book of condolence today, and people can sign it at Peterborough Town Hall in Bridge Street.