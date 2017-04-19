Tributes paid after Cambridgeshire school teacher dies while diving on holiday in Malta

A Cambridgeshire school teacher has died while diving on holiday in Malta.

Dr Sarah Miller, 44, died last Tuesday, April 11, in Gozo. A Maltese news report said she was diving off the coast of Marsalforn when she experienced difficulties at around 10.50am.

She was brought to shore by people nearby and given first aid, but passed away before paramedics could take her to hospital.

Dr Miller was a popular teacher at Longsands Academy in St Neots.

Headteacher Martin Paine has released a statement fro the school saying: “As we return from the Easter break, I am deeply saddened to have to share the news that Dr Sarah Miller died whilst on a diving holiday in Malta.

“Dr Miller was an outstanding Science teacher and Lead Practitioner who was liked and respected by staff, students and their parents/carers.

“Dr Miller not only supported students at Longsands Academy, but was also playing a vital role in supporting improvements to the learning and teaching of Science at Ernulf.

“I know that many within our community will be extremely upset by this sad news and will, as has happened in the past, support each other in the best way possible.

“We will keep you informed as we receive updates from Dr Miller’s family and will, at the appropriate time, consider how best we can commemorate her at the Academy.

“Our thoughts are with Dr Miller’s partner, family and friends at this time.”

The secondary school’s Facebook page has been floded with tributes to Dr Miller.