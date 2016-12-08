VIDEO: Shoppers and baby in pushchair saved by bollard which halted car crashing further into shop

A shopkeeper has described how a metal bollard saved the lives of her and her customers after a car crashed through a shop window in a freak accident.

The owner of the One Stop shop in East Road, Northborough, Peterborough, says it’s “lucky no-one was hurt” after a car drove into the shop yesterday morning.

Police were called at 10.57am yesterday after the driver of a Peugeot 3008 lost control of her vehicle and careered into the shop.

Shanti Maher told the BBC today: “I was serving a customer, my colleague was standing at the Post Office counter and she was serving her husband and suddenly we heard the bang and the car went right through into the shop.

“There was a little baby in a pushchair and luckily no-one was hurt, but if it had not been for the bollard the car would have come straight inside.

“It saved us, otherwise we would not have been here.”

The scene of the crash at One Stop. Photo: @roadpoliceBCH

She says it was “scary and everyone was shaken”.

The boarded-up shop is open for business today. Police are not taking any action against the driver of the car.