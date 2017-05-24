Very serious crash closes B660 near Peterborough - road to remain closed for hours

A very serious car crash has closed the B660 near Peterborough this evening, Wednesday May 24, and police say it is likely to remain so for several hours.

Police and ambulance crews are at the scene of the crash which has taken place between Holme and the B1043 at Glatton.

The crash is reported to have taken place near Conington airport.

Details of injuries to those involved are not available at this time.

More details here as we have them...