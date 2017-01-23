UPDATED: Several flee scene as car overturns in residential street

Police are investigating after the occupants of this car fled the scene on the crash at the weekend.

Officers were called to the crash at 2.28pm on Saturday, January 21, in Haley Close, Wisbech.

The car hit a bollard and rolled onto its side. A number of persons were seen to run from the vehicle.

Police recovered the vehicle and enquiries are ongoing.

The male driver has been traced, interviewed under caution and reported to court for driving without a full licence, and driving without tax, insurance and an MOT.