UPDATED: Serious crash shuts A47 both ways between Wansford and Peterborough

A serious collision blocked the A47 in both directions between Peterborough and Wansford this morning, Monday June 26.

Officers were called at 8am today to reports of a collision on the A47 near Wansford.

The collision, involving a motorcycle and a van, has blocked the road in both directions at the junction with Sutton Heath Road.

The motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries, but are not believed to be life threatening.

The crash also had a knock-on affect on the A1 southbound, which is queuing back to Stamford.