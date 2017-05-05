UPDATE: Two women and a child hospitalised after Orton Goldhay crash

Two women and a child were taken to hospital following a serious crash in Peterborough last night, Thursday May 5.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the scene of a serious collision in Goldhay Way at 6.11pm.
A car and a van were involved in the crash, one of which hit a tree. Fire crews had to cut one person free of the vehicle.
The East of England Ambulance Service sent three ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, and an ambulance officer to assist.
At the scene three patients were treated – a woman believed to be in her 40s who had suffered a hand and leg injury, a woman believed to be in her 20s who was treated for a head injury, and a boy, who had unconfirmed injuries at that time.
All three were taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care.
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.