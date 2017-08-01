UPDATE: Two people on the run from police after fatal crash on B1040 in Whittlesey

Two people are being hunted for by police following a fatal crash on the B1040 in Whittlesey today.

Emergency services were called to Ramsey Road at about 4.20am today, Tuesday August 1 with reports of a head-on two vehicle collision.

Firefighters cut one of the drivers, a man, free from his vehicle, but he suffered fatal injuries and sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been taken to Thorpe Wood police station.

Police believe there were two other people in the Audi who fled the scene of the crash.

A police spokeswoman said “work is ongoing to locate these individuals.”

The B1040 between Whittlesey and Pondersbridge is currently closed and is likely to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 56 of August 1, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.