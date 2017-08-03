UPDATE: Stolen car involved in fatal Whittlesey crash was used in Crowland ram-raid escape police believe

Police have confirmed they are linking a car and its occupants involved in a fatal crash in Whittlesey on Tuesday with a ram raid in Crowland that morning.

The head-on crash took place on the B1040 in Whittlesey on Tuesday at 4.20am and involved a stolen black Audi A3 and a green Nissan Primera.

The driver of the Nissan, Mark Collin (51) of Stonald Avenue, Whittlesey, sadly died at the scene. The driver of the black Audi, a man, was arrested, but police believe there were two other people in the car who fled the scene of the crash and remain on the run.

Officers have today, Thursday, confirmed they are linking the stolen Audi and its three occupants with a ram raid that took place at Lincolnshire Co-op in Crowland on Tuesday morning at 4am, just 30 minutes before the crash in Whittlesey.

Police confirmed they believe the same three offenders were involved in both incidents.

The offenders were unsuccessful in stealing the cashpoint during the Crowland ram raid.

Police have also confirmed that the Audi was stolen from neighbouring Northamptonshire.

The driver of the Audi who was arrested by police has today, Thursday, been released under investigation for a dangerous driving offence.

However he was arrested for revoking his prison licence following a previous sentence and has been recalled to prison.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the outstanding two occupants of the Audi are asked to call police on 101.

More: Rugby club tribute to ‘fun guy and a great mate’