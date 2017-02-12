UPDATE: Police appeal for witnesses after 10-year-old girl is badly injured in Bourges Boulevard collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a car and two pedestrians, including a 10-year-old girl, in Peterborough city centre this afternoon.

The crash took place at 3.29pm today, Sunday February 12 and the road was closed in both directions between Queensgate and Rivergate.

Two pedestrians have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital, one a 10-year-old girl who has suffered serious injuries.

Kayleigh Hills-Kempton shared the Peterborough Telegraph’s Facebook post commenting: “My prayers go out to my aunty and little cousin Elisha who’s suffered sever injuries today.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 316.