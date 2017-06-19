UPDATE: Peterborough City Council suspended roadworks on A15 Hampton - county council contacted about Yaxley temporary lights after gridlock

Peterborough City Council has suspended its roadworks on the A15 and contacted Cambridgeshire County Council about the phasing of temporary traffic lights in Yaxley after motorists in the city faced gridlock over the weekend and this morning.

Motorists faced delays of over an hour this morning, Monday June 19, as the city ground to a halt.

Severe traffic delays between Morley Way and beyond Yaxley. Credit: Aerial Photography by Daral Brennan/UAV Film Company

The cause, the slip road onto the southbound A1M from Fletton Parkway is shut for Highways Agency led roadworks. The diversion takes motorists back round the roundabout, rejoining Fletton Parkway eastbound, off at Hampton, past Serpentine Green, and onto the A15, which itself has recently had roadworks, narrow lanes and speed restrictions.

These were suspended before the weekend in an attempt to help traffic flow, Peterborough City Council confirmed. Cambridgeshire County Council has also been contacted about a set of temporary lights in Yaxley that have added to the delays.

A statement from the council said: “We’re sorry to hear about delays being caused by Highways England work to the A1 close to Peterborough.

“The council suspended all its own roadworks on the diversion route prior to the A1 work starting and we have also spoken to Cambridgeshire Council about their lights on the Broadway / A15 in case they are contributing to the traffic problems.

“People are advised to contact Highways England on twitter, info@highwaysengland.co.uk or 0300 123 5000 with any ongoing concerns.”

In a statement last week warning of the roadworks Highways England said: “there will be overnight lane closures and the entry slip roads will be closed at junctions 17 and 16.”

Highways England have today been asked by the Peterborough Telegraph why the overnight closure of the slip road has been extended into the working week, causing the traffic headache.

Highways England have acknowledged the query but have yet to provide a response.