UPDATE: Man killed in crash on B660 near Peterborough

A man has died following a crash on the B660 near Peterborough last night.

The single vehicle crash took place at 5.45pm on the B660 between Holme and Glatton.

The passenger of the Landrover Discovery was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger were taken to Peterborough City Hospital as a precaution.

Police closed the road for several hours while a collision investigation was carried out at the scene near Conington Airport.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision or the vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident is asked to call the Road Policing Unit quoting incident number 477 of May 24.

Police are not in a position to name the man at this time.