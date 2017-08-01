UPDATE: Man killed and second arrested following crash on B1040 at Whittlesey - road closed

A man has died and a second has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following a crash on the B10d0 in Whittlesey this morning.

Emergency services were called to Ramsey Road at about 4.20am today, Tuesday August 1 with reports of a two vehicle collision.

One of the drivers, a man, suffered fatal injuries and sadly died at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been taken to Thorpe Wood police station.

The B1040 between Whittlesey and Pondersbridge is currently closed and is likely to remain closed for some time.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Road Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 56 of August 1, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.