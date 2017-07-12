UPDATE: Man dies following two lorry crash on A14 at Brampton Hut

A man has died following a two lorry crash on the at the Brampton Hut junction of the A14 and A1 in Cambridgeshire today.

The collision was reported at 10.50am on Wednesday July 12 and happened at the slip road joining the A1 northbound.

The driver of one of the lorries, a man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital but later died.

The other driver suffered injuries but they were not life threatening.

The A14 eastbound on the approach to Brampton Hut was closed for several hours while police continue investigation work.

It reopened at around 5pm.

Anyone who saw the collision should contact the roads policing unit on 101.