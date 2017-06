A fire involving liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in the back of a car shut part of the A15 near Glinton last night.

Fire crews, police and ambulance were called at 6pm on Monday, June 26, to the eastbound carriageway of the A15 very close to the roundabout with Werrington Parkway.

LPG in the back of a Mercedes had caught on fire.

One person was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.