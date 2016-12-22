UPDATE: Driver and three children have lucky escape after car hits electrical telegraph pole

A driver and three children escape with only minor injuries after their car left the road and hit an electrical telegraph pole in Whittlesey last night.

The crash took place at 6.02pm in Ramsey Road. The car left the carriageway, hit the pole and turned onto its side.

Fire crew from Whittlesey and Thorney used specialist cutting equipment to free the car’s occupants.

Thankfully nobody was seriously injured.

Crews returned to their stations by 8.42pm.