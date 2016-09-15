UPDATE: Crash shuts A15 in both directions at Peterborough

The A15 was shut in both directions at Peterborough last night, Thursday September 15, following a single vehicle collision.

The single vehicle collision happened close to the Glinton roundabout at 6.40pm and involved a silver Peugeot 206.

It is believed the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a number bollards. No injuries were reported.

The road was shut between the A47 Soke Parkway and Bourges Boulevard and Glinton.

The road was closed for recovery to take place and was reopened at about 9.20pm.