UPDATE: Child taken to hospital after incident at Eye roundabout

There were traffic delays on the A1139 at Eye roundabout in Peterborough following a medical incident involving a young girl

Police attended the scene at 8.24am this morning (Monday, April 24) and reported a collision involving the girl and a car.

However, a spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We had a number of calls this morning just after 8.30am today to a report of a child who was laying on the floor.

“An ambulance crew attended to the child who had collapsed.

“The patient was taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further care. Their condition is not believed to be life-threatening or serious.”

And Nadine Konig contacted the Peterborough Telegraph to say: “It wasn’t a collision, it was a child that had a seizure on the way to school and dad stopped and pulled her out to try help her. I know because I stopped to help him, luckily another lady and two men stopped to help as well.”