UPDATE: Bourges Boulevard reopens after serious crash involving two pedestrians in Peterborough city centre

A crash involving two pedestrians and a car closed part of Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough this afternoon, Sunday February 12.

The road was closed in both directions following the crash near the Park Inn but has now reopened following a police accident investigation.

Two pedestrians have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital. One is thought to have suffered serious injuries.

No further details are available at this time.

UPDATE: Police appeal for witnesses after 10-year-old girl is badly injured in Bourges Boulevard collision