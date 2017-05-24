UPDATE: A47 blocked in Peterborough due to serious car fire

The A47 Soke Parkway in Peterborough was closed this evening due to a serious car fire.

Emergency services closed the road eastbound between junction 17 for Bretton Way and Gresley Way and junction 19, Fulbridge Road.

There was no access onto the road at junction 18, Bourges Boulevard.

A Ford Focus caught fire at just before 5pm.

Police and fire crews are on the scene.

One lane past the scene has now reopened, but traffic is very heavy back to the Nene Parkway junction and onto the parkway itself as a result.