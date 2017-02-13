UPDATE: A16 near Crowland reopens after man and woman killed in head-on crash

Two people, a woman in her 70s and a man, have died this morning in a head-on collision between Crowland and Cowbit.

The collision took place on the A16 and was reported to police at 4.40am. A silver Peugeot 206 and an HGV were involved.

Family members of the deceased are being informed.

The road between Peterborough and Crowland was closed for much of the day to allow collision investigation work to be carried out. It reopened at around 3.30pm.

Any witnesses should call police on 101 quoting incident 30 of Monday February 13.