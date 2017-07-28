Two cut free and taken to hospital after serious crash on A15 at Market Deeping

Two people were seriously injured following a single vehicle crash on the A15 at Market Deeping last night.

Police, fire crews, ambulance and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance attended the crash on the south bypass at Market Deeping at 6.56pm on Thursday, July 27.

A car has hit a tree at the roundabout resulting in two people being trapped in the vehicle.

Fire crews released one casualty using manpower and the second casualty was extricated using hydraulic cutting equipment and a winch.

Both were taken to hospital. The driver of the car was described as having suffered “some nasty injuries” that were not life threatening.