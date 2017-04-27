Stolen car leaves road and catches fire near Holme

Fire crews were called to a car on fire after it left the B660 near Holme and come to a rest in a field this morning.

Firefighters from Ramsey arrived at around 5.45am on Thursday, April 27, to find a silver Vauxhall Corsa well alight in a field near Holme.

Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 7.15am.

The car was empty when it was found and police have since discovered it was stolen.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.