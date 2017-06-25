Serious crash closes A605 in both directions between Peterborough and Elton

A serious crash has closed the A605 between Elton and Peterborough in both directions this evening, Sunday June 25.

Haddon services is still accessible from the A1 side.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

The crash has occurred close to the flyover at Bullock Road and is expected to be shut for several hours.

The crash involved a white van and a car which overturned in the incident.

More as we have it...