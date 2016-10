A serious collision between a car and a motorbike has closed a road in March this morning, Monday October 31.

The crash has taken place on the B1101, Station Road, at its junction with Country Road.

One motorist has suffered serious injuries say police, but further details are not yet available.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours following the collision at 7.36am.

Diversion is via Norwood Road and Estover Road.

More here as we have it....