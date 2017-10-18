REVEALED: What time will the Flying Scotsman pass through Spalding, Peterborough, Whittlesey and March today?

The world-famous locomotive The Flying Scotsman will be passing through Spalding, Peterborough, Whittlesey and March today on its way to Ely.

It is travelling to Ely for an evening return diner service to Norwich and back.

The Flying Scotsman in Peterborough during a recent visit to the city

It is due at the following times:

Spalding 1334,

Peterborough 1357-1405,

Whittlesey 1416,

March 1426-1536

But fans of The Flying Scotsman are being urged to say safe when it comes to Peterborough.

Meliha Duymaz, Newtork Rail’s route managing director for Anglia, said: “It’s great that people want to come and see Flying Scotsman but it’s important for them to stay safe.

“Flying Scotsman will not be the only train running on the main line this week – a full service will be in operation with trains travelling at speeds of up to 100mph, so it is vital that rail fans stay in safe areas and don’t trespass on the line and put themselves and others at serious risk.”

Stephen Webster, T/Inspector from British Transport Police, said: “I hope that those wanting to see this iconic train have a fantastic day. To obtain photographs please head to Norwich station where we have special arrangements and officers available to assist people in getting some excellent snaps.

“I will have extra British Transport Police patrols along the route and would like to remind people not to trespass on the railway as it is extremely dangerous and is also a criminal offence.

“This includes standing on railway crossings and anywhere within the boundary fencing and I have instructed patrols to deal positively with any persons who break the law.

“BTP would also like to remind drone operators that flying within 50m of the railway is an offence and we have secured two recent prosecutions against persons ignoring these rules. Please be safe and have an enjoyable time.”

Thousands of people lined the railway last year when Flying Scotsman returned to the tracks with an iconic journey from London King’s Cross to York. However, there were several dangerous incidents of trespass where members of the public were seen walking along the tracks and taking photographs of the locomotive while other trains continued to pass on opposing lines.

Photographs shared online also showed crowds of people, including young children, stood in the path of oncoming trains with their view obscured by plumes of steam and smoke from the engine.