Police to focus on dangerous riding and unroadworthy bikes as National Motorcycle Week launches

Police will focus on motorcyclists who are a danger to themselves and others through their dangerous riding and whose bikes are unroadworthy, during a week of action starting tomorrow.

Officers are encouraging riders to be safe on the county’s roads and drivers to look out for motorcyclists as part of a national motorcycle week of action.

Andrzej means the world to his son Marcin

During the week, which starts on Thursday May 25 and runs until May 31, traffic officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire road policing unit will be out giving advice to motorcyclists.

Patrols will focus on education and enforcement as part of work to reduce the number of motorcyclists seriously injured or killed across the three counties.

The national week of action is another opportunity to remind bikers that to the world they’re just one person, but to one person they’re the world and encourage them to ride safely to ensure they get home safe to their loved ones.

Drivers will also be urged to keep their distance, check for bikes when changing lanes, turning and passing.

The campaign #WhoseWorldAreYou asks bikers to share a picture of themselves and the person they mean the world to. It aims to make riders more meaningful to other motorists so they are more likely to see them on the road by showing them the person behind the helmet, demonstrating that bikers are a range of people.

Insp Jamie Langwith, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Road Policing Unit, said: “Over the coming weeks as the weather improves, officers will be offering advice and enforcing motorcycling offences.

“There are many traffic officers who are keen motorcyclists, we want people to enjoy the freedom and excitement that motorcycling brings, but in a safe and responsible way when on the county’s roads.”