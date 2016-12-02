Police name woman killed in four car crash in Cambridgeshire Fens

Police have named a woman who died in a collision on the B1104 in Cambridgeshire yesterday.

Janet Beaumont, 79, of Brook Street in Soham died when the red Honda Jazz she was travelling in was involved in a collision with four other vehicles. The man who was driving the vehicle is in a critical, but stable, condition in hospital.

The remaining four vehicles involved were an Audi A4, a Ford Focus, a Mazda 3 and a Vauxhall Vectra.

Additional minor injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police on 101.