Pilot dies after light aircraft crash near Peterborough

The pilot of a light aircraft has died after a crash near Peterborough.

The incident took place yesterday, Sunday June 19, near Spanhoe Airfield, near Harringworth.

The aircraft crashed shortly after take-off at about 12.45pm.

The pilot died and a passenger sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment.

The AAIB, which investigates serious incidents and accidents involving civil aircrafts, has sent a team to the site and is investigating with police.

An AAIB spokesman said they were unable to give further comment at this time.

Spanhoe Airfield was used in the Second World War but closed in 1945.

One runway remains and it is currently used for privately-owned light aircraft.