Peterborough woman dies after crash on A47 at Castor

A woman from Peterborough has died following a collision on the A47 at Castor on Thursday night, April 6.

The incident happened at around 6.45pm on the A47 westbound carriageway when a white Volkswagon Golf and a red Vauxhall Corsa collided.

Fire crews rushing to the scene on the A47 at Castor last night. Photo: Earvin Sangalang

Sadly the driver of the Corsa, Suzanne Foulstone, aged 44 from Lavender Crescent, Peterborough, died on Friday (April 7).

The driver of the Golf, a 55-year-old woman from Stamford, suffered minor injuries.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle in the moments leading up to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Ian Masters on 101.