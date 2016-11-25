Pedestrian injured in collision in Peterborough City Centre

A woman has been taken to hospital with head injuries after a collision with a car in Peterborough city centre this morning,

The collision took place on Bourges Boulevard outside Waitrose at 8.27am this morning, Friday November 25.

Paramedics were on scene within four minutes of the collision and treated a female pedestrian for head injuries.

She has been taken to Peterborough City Hospital for further treatment.

One lane of Bourges Boulevard was closed by police to allow paramedics room to treat the woman.

Her injuries are described as serious but not life threatening