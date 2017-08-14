One arrested and three on the run after Yaxley stolen car is involved in head-on crash as thieves flee gold coin burglary

A man has been arrested and three more men are on the run after a stolen car, used to escape from a burglary this morning, was involved in a head-on crash just outside Peterborough.

The red BMW hit a blue Jaguar F-Pace head-on in North Bank, Whittlesey at 11.44am.

The car was stolen during a burglary in Yaxley earlier this month and was used in a burglary this morning in Oilmills Road in Ramsey Mereside.

The BMW, with four men in it, was fleeing the scene when it crashed in North Bank.

One of the men, who is in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Peterborough City Hospital with facial injuries.

Three other men fled the scene. The only descriptions of the men police have are that they are white, of average height and all wearing black balaclavas.

Police have recovered a safe and gold coins at the crash scene believed to have been stolen from the Ramsey burglary today.

North Bank remained closed at its junction with Northey Road until 4.30pm while police investigations continued and the road was cleared of oil and glass.

The driver of the Jaguar involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the burglaries or the location of the three men should call police on 101.