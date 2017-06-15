Man suffers serious injuries in collision with taxi

A male pedestrian suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car in Wisbech last night.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 9.42pm on Wednesday June 14 to reports of a collision in West Street, Wisbech.

The collision involved a pedestrian and a taxi.

The man, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital. His injuries are believed to be serious, but not life threatening.

The vehicle stopped at the scene, but no arrests were made.