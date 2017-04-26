Man suffers serious chest injuries after car crash in Ramsey

A man has suffered serious injuries following a two car crash at Ramsey.

The three car collision has taken place on the B1040 at Ramsey and involved a Vauxhall Mokka, a Vauxhall Astra and a Renault.

One of the vehicles went into a ditch.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 2.17pm to the collision on Saint Mary’s Road near Tesco.

A man in his 40s suffered a serious but not life threatening chest injury and was taken to Peterboorugh City Hospital.

Two further people did not require medical treatment.

The road is blocked as recovery work is ongoing.