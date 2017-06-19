Man arrested for dangerous driving after pedestrian seriously injured in Peterborough

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a crash Peterborough, yesterday.
Police, fire, ambulance crews and the air ambulance were called to Lincoln Road at 2.15pm on Sunday June 19.
The pedestrian suffered very serious injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital.
The man driving the car was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
He remains in police custody this morning.
